Thailand businesses expected to normalise in first quarter of 2022

A Bank of Thailand (BoT) survey on business sentiment has found that nearly half of businesses expect normal life to resume in Thailand in the first quarter of next year.

According to the survey, conducted between July 1st and 22nd, 45% of respondents expect public spending outside the home, including travel as normal, to resume when new daily COVID-19 infections fall below 50, which they anticipate will happen in the first quarter of 2022.







Meanwhile, 26% of respondents predicted that normal life will resume in the second half of 2022, 18% in the fourth quarter of 2021, 11% in the second quarter of 2022 and 10% in the third quarter of 2021.

In addition, the survey found the liquidity of businesses in July barely changed from the previous month. However, the level of business recovery in all industries in July declined from the previous month, mainly due to the prolonged pandemic and the government’s tougher measures to contain new infections. (NNT)























