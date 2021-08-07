Pattaya’s Fairy Sweet Village on Thappraya Road burns

Damage was estimated at more than 5 million baht after a Pattaya dessert restaurant caught fire.

Five fire engines responded to the Aug. 4 blaze at the colorfully decorated Fairy Sweet Village on Thappraya Road. No one was injured.







Employee Suparavee Pluksane, 26, said she was opening the cake and ice cream shop, decorated inside as a fairytale castle when she smelled smoke and called the fire department.

Investigators speculated an electrical short sparked flames that spread quickly through the flammable decorations.

It was the second fire at Fairy Sweet Village since September last year. On Sept. 23 last year, flames caused only minor damage.



































