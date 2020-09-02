Thailand border security tightened to prevent illegal entry and spread of COVID-19

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha disclosed about the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the neighboring countries, especially along the borders adjacent to Thailand, as a result of which several schools in the border provinces, i.e., Kanchanaburi, and Prachuab Kirikhan, have to close temporarily to prevent the disease spread, while 2 villagers who have been detected with a high temperature are now under medical care.







Security and preventive measures have been beefed up along the border areas, both on land, waterway, and air. Concerned officials are ordered to keep close surveillance on illegal smuggling of migrant labors through natural border channels. If found, they must be prosecuted according to law, and undergone disease screening process. The Prime Minister called on local people to help monitoring illegal entry of migrant labors, and urged everyone to keep their guards up even though no new COVID-19 case has been found domestically for some months now. According to the Prime Minister, however, should the 2nd wave of COVID-19 occur, the country is well prepared, both in terms of budget, medical supplies, and R&D for vaccine.







The Prime Minister also disclosed that the Government is now focusing on promoting domestic tourism, partly to mitigate the impact against and ensure that there would be no layoff in the airline business.

The Government strives to promote employment, and enhance liquidity of businesses that have been affected by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Narcotics control and suppression is also its priority.

The Prime Minister also explained about the Royal Thai Navy’s budgeting plan, especially for the purchase of the submarines, that purpose of the purchase is to enhance Thailand’s capacity amidst the current regional and global situations, and to protect the nation’s marine resources and benefits.











