700 Pattaya students and monks get scholarships

Pattaya students, monks and novices received 700 scholarships at Wat Chaimongkol Temple’s annual Luang Pho Po Fair.

Phra Phomkavee, dean of monks for Region 13 and abbot of Kanlayanamit Temple, and Chaimongkol Temple Abbot Panyarattanaporn presented the stipends on the fair’s 38th Burapajan Day attended by about 1,000 people at the South Pattaya wat.







Students from Pattaya’s public schools received 400 scholarships donated by city businesses.

Meanwhile, Chonburi clergy donated 300 scholarships to monks and novices studying the Pali Sanskrit language who recently graduated Buddhist theology courses.







