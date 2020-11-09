Thailand boosts domestic tourism with multiple campaigns in high season

With more public holidays coming up in November and December, the government is encouraging people to travel to different parts of the country and use the government’s spending stimulus measures.







As of November 8th, the government’s We Travel Together campaign had 2,275,361 accommodation and 1,828,842 air ticket privileges for travelers. The campaign offers eligible applicants a 40-percent discount on rooms, limited to a maximum 3,000 baht per room per night, with the subsidy capped at 10 rooms or 10 nights. They will also receive food and travel coupons worth up to 900 baht per day. When tourists travel by air, the government will refund 40 percent of the ticket price. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is considering ways to offer more convenience to travelers, while encouraging more people to take part in this campaign.

The government’s Kamlang Jai campaign funds holiday travel for public health volunteers and medical personnel at Subdistrict Health Promotion hospitals. The subsidy is limited to 2,000 baht per tourist for a trip of two days and one night, and travel spending can also be used to claim tax deductions.









The cabinet has endorsed extra public holidays on November 19th and 20th, which are on Thursday and Friday, resulting in a four-day holiday. In December, another four-day holiday will be from the 10th to the 13th.

Thailand has been able to address the COVID-19 situation, thanks to the country’s effective disease-control measures. The government has launched many stimulus campaigns to revive the domestic economy, particularly in the heavily-hit tourism industry. (NNT)











