Multiple winners in CSP Construction & Macallan Insurance October PAGS Tournament

Another day dawned and 54 golfers, including 7 Ladies gathered at the Emerald course for the October PAGS tournament. The day’s field was testament to the popularity and value this organisation and course represents, despite the current restrictions. Greens were a little on the slow side, but they were running true, and the recent rain had the course playing a tad longer than the yardage.







Tommy Marshall (5) continued his recent good form, winning the Low Gross with a solid, if unspectacular 78, to go with his near pin on the short 15th.

Jeff Wylie (15) with his score of 41 points was good enough to pick up top spot in the A Flight (0 – 15), clearly ahead of playing partner Jari Laakonen (13) with 38, while Inge Ambrink (12) finished third with his 36 points. Jeff also picked up the maximum 2 technical prizes, and Jari got the approach on #4.

The B Flight (16 – 21) was a hotly contested division with countbacks required to separate 1st and 2nd place getters after they both signed for 38 points. Tim Kyte (21) got the best of David McFeely (20) 19/18 on the back 9. Tim also securing the near pin on #15. Lester Featherstonehaugh (17) scored the bronze medal position with his 35 points.

Another countback was required to settle the top spots in the C flight (22+). The winner Donal McGuigan (22), with a fine 23 points on the back 9, got the better of Robin Simons (31) after both signed for 39 points. Dean McCarry (30) got to stand on the third spot of the podium with his 35 points.

Ladies winner Nittaya Kamonwiboon (30) played well to lead the way home with 40 points.

Again this month I will throw out a few honorable mentions, to Rung Featherstonehaugh, George Muller, Craig Banks and Michael Olsson who each picked up the maximum 2 technical prizes, well done to all.

The Hemingways’ team once again did a tip top job in the tucker department, with plenty of non-golfers coming along to enjoy the social atmosphere of the evening with their golfing partners, family & friends. As always, there is only 1 person to blame if you go home hungry from Hemingways after a PAGS presentation. The spaghetti and meatballs in particular were very tasty and deserved a special mention of their own.







I look forward to next month’s event at Pattana on 25 November, as I am sure all who have experienced the PAGS organisation and hospitality do. Contact Shane on 0859459689, through Facebook, or birdie.in.th for your preferred time slot.











