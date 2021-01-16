Thailand blames illegal gambling and migrants smuggling for new COVID-19 outbreak

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has signed an order to form two special committees to investigate illegal gambling and smuggling of illegal migrants, which have been blamed for the latest COVID-19 outbreak. The committees are each required to submit a report on the results of their investigations every month.





Mr Phakdee Phothisiri, a former member of the National Anti-Corruption Commission has been named head of a committee with 15 members in charge of investigating illegal entries which have caused the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand.









Mr Charnchao Chaiyanukij, a former permanent secretary of the Ministry of Justice, has been named head of a committee of 10 members in charge of investigating the country’s crowded gambling dens which have contributed to the spread of a new COVID-19 outbreak.

The two committees have to submit secret reports on the results of their investigations every 30 days. (NNT)