Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand attend to royal duties in Chiang Mai

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana attended to royal duties in the northern province of Chiang Mai from December 8 to 11, 2020.







At 4:30 p.m. on Monday (Dec 7), Their Majesties the King and Queen arrived at Wing 41 Squadron Military Airport in Muang Chiang Mai district. The Governor of Chiang Mai, Charoenrit Sanguansat, presented the Royal Sword of Chiang Mai to His Majesty the King. The sword is placed in the Kawila Camp of the 33rd Military Circle, where Their Majesties are staying during this visit. His Majesty then received a salute from a guard of honor, and inspected the troops. As Their Majesties proceeded to a royal car, they were greeted by civil servants and crowds of people.

His Majesty the King lit candles and incense sticks and presented religious offerings to the Vice Governor of Chiang Mai, Rattapol Naradisorn. The offerings will be used as a homage to Phra That Doi Suthep Temple.

Her Majesty the Queen also lit candles and incense sticks and presented religious offerings to the Vice Governor of Chiang Mai, Saranyoo Meetongkam. They will be used as a homage to Phra That Doi Suthep Temple.





At 5:35 p.m., Their Majesties the King and Queen proceeded to Dipangkorn Rasmijoti Convention Hall of Chiang Mai Rajabhat University (CMRU) in Mae Rim district, Chiang Mai, to confer the first day of diplomas on graduates of Rajabhat universities in the northern region for the graduating classes of 2016 and 2017. On Monday, diplomas were presented to graduates of CMRU and Phetchabun Rajabhat University (PCRU).

On this occasion, the CMRU Council resolved to grant an honorary doctorate in aviation business management and an honorary doctorate in communication arts to Her Majesty the Queen, who is proficient in aviation skills. Her Majesty has completed aviation courses in Thailand, and has pursued further studies in the Federal Republic of Germany. Her Majesty has received an Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and is currently the assistant pilot of the royal aircraft. Her Majesty has also provided aid to the general public and supported communities’ sustainable development efforts.

His Majesty the King then presented honorary certificates to five CMRU recipients, and doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees to 2,345 CMRU and PCRU graduates.

Thousands of loyal subjects lined the streets of Chiang Mai cheering and waving Thai and Royal flags as their Majesties’ motorcade drove by.His Majesty the King then presented honorary certificates to five CMRU recipients, and doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees to 2,345 CMRU and PCRU graduates.









CMRU has followed the royal policy to develop local areas of Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son provinces. The university offers education that supports community development, and has implemented projects to address poverty and promote One Tambon One Product (OTOP) goods. The university also offers online courses, and encourages its personnel and students to take part in voluntary activities. It is one of the 11 selected institutions that produce graduates who will become teachers in their local schools.







PCRU has undertaken projects to improve students’ competencies and strengthen local communities, in accordance with Rajabhat University’s community development strategy. Many projects have been implemented in 487 villages in Phetchabun and Phichit provinces. Some of the projects include information system development, distance learning, improving local people’s quality of life, adopting the Sufficiency Economy philosophy and social engineering.







