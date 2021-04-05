Thailand bans prison visits nationwide for a month after cases soaring

Prison visits have been banned nationwide for 1 month from April 5 to May 5 after 112 officials and inmates at the Narathiwat prison were reported to have been infected with COVID-19.







Corrections Department Director-General Aryut Sinthoppan said relatives can still seek permission to communicate with inmates via the LINE app, to buy goods and to deposit money for them despite the 1-month ban on visits.



During this period, no inmates will be taken outside prisons for work, no inmates will be transferred between prisons and no outsiders will be allowed inside prison grounds.













