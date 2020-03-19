Thailand bans local sports events, cock fighting in fear of COVID-19 spread

SURAT THANI – Several provinces ban local sports activities and close entertainment venues for 14 days in accordance with the government’s disease control measures to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.







Surat Thani governor ordered a ban on local sports activities, including cock fighting and cow fighting from March 18-31. Entertainment venues are also closed during the same period to prevent the spread of the virus.

The province reports a confirmed Covid-19 case, a 49-year-old man. He fell ill on March 8 and was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection on March 15 and was confirmed by the second lab test result on March 17. He is a construction contractor, working with Malaysians in a southern border province.

He has pneumonia, abnormality in kidney and is now on a respirator.

An investigation team found 37 persons, having close contact with him and they have been placed under self-quarantine at home. Samples were collected and sent for the lab tests.

In the eastern province of Chon Buri, the governor also ordered urgent measures to temporarily close entertainment venues, theaters, health clubs, spas, boxing rings and cockfight rings.

Most operators in the Pattaya city have cooperated well with the authorities.

However, some bars were still opened, selling beers to tourists. Officials gave them warnings. If they defy the ban, they will face a maximum fine of 100,000 baht or one year in prison.

The same measures have been imposed in northeastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani. (TNA)











