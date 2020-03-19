Thailand promotes ‘Work from Home’ solutions to defeat COVID-19

BANGKOK – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in all parts of the world, social distancing measures are being heavily encouraged, one of which is for companies to allow their employees to work from home. The Ministry of a Digital Economy and Society (MDES) has joined forces with telecommunications operators and platform providers to support online work.







The Minister of a Digital Economy and Society, Buddhipongse Punnakanta, announced today that the MDES has combined efforts with telecommunications operators, namely CAT Telecom, TOT, AIS, DTAC, True, 3BB; and platform providers such as Microsoft, Cisco, Google, and Line; to help support the operations of companies, and enable employees to work efficiently from home.

Platform providers are offering tools and applications such as Microsoft Teams, WebEx, Hangout, and LINE applications on which users can collaborate in their work, edit and store documents, and create a virtual meeting with up to 200 participants. The companies have given assurances of the safety and privacy of these services, which are available across multiple platforms from desktop to mobile devices.

Telecommunications operators have pledged to provide 3-month free internet connection to government agencies and state enterprises, as well as offering packages to private companies according to their bandwidth needs.

Services being offered by these companies are available on www.onde.go.th, where interested companies can register for inclusion.(NNT)












