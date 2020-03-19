Financially affected tourism and entertainment businesses by COVID-19 pandemic to get supports, Thai PM

BANGKOK– The Prime Minister has stated that he understands the ordeal that people are going through during these difficult times and stressed that the government will take care of its citizens during the COVID-19 crisis.





Government Spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat said the Prime Minister expressed concern over the well-being of all Thais, as the administration issued an order shutting down various public gathering places, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These places include educational institutes, boxing stadiums, sports clubs, horse race tracks, entertainment venues, theaters and cinemas.

Spokesperson Narumon stressed that the temporary closures are necessary to ensure social distancing and avert transmission of the new coronavirus, which has infected a large number of people in such establishments.

According to the Spokesperson, General Prayut asked all people to limit unnecessary travel, visit a doctor if they exhibit flu-like symptoms and strictly observe the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

The Premier vowed to look after citizens during these challenging times, especially those who are being affected financially by the pandemic. (NNT)











