Thailand bans import of iguanas to control rapid spread

The Thai government has declared a ban on the import of all types of iguanas to protect and control their proliferation in the country.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke stated that Thailand is witnessing a rapid and unexplained surge in the spread of various alien iguana species in natural areas. This is adversely affecting the environment and ecosystems, causing trouble among farmers in affected areas.







In response, measures have been implemented to control the spread of the iguana population in Thailand. According to the announcement by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on November 17, 2023, the import of all types of iguanas is prohibited.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation has initiated an online registration system for iguana ownership. The registration process has revealed that 244 people currently own a total of 3,419 iguanas. Among these, Chonburi province has the highest number of registered iguanas totaling 982 iguanas. (TNA)



























