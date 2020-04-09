Thailand bans entry and sale of alcohol in the following provinces

Bangkok, 09 April, 2020, at 11.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide a summary of Thai provinces that have imposed entry and exit bans as well as those that ban alcohol sales, as part of the unprecedented measures taken by each Thai province to prevent and control the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The TAT Newsroom is doing our utmost to compile accurate information at the current time in order to inform international visitors in Thailand.







Thai provinces/cities that ban entry and exit:

Region Province Effective Date Central, East & West Trat 4 April, 2020, until further notice Pattaya, Chonburi 9 April, 2020, until further notice South Phuket 30 March, 2020 – 30 April, 2020 Krabi 4-30 April, 2020 Phang Nga 4 April, 2020, until further notice Songkhla 6-30 April, 2020 Satun 3-30 April, 2020 Phatthalung 5-16 April, 2020 Pattani 28 March, 2020, until further notice Yala 29 March, 2020, until further notice Narathiwat 29 March, 2020, until further notice North Tak 2-16 April, 2020 Nan 5-30 April, 2020 Chiang Rai 9-30 April, 2020 Phrae 10-17 April, 2020 Northeast Bueng Kan 7-30 April, 2020







Thai provinces that ban alcohol sales:

Region Province Effective Date Central Bangkok 10-20 April, 2020 Suphan Buri 4-30 April, 2020 Nakhon Pathom 2-30 April, 2020 Samut Songkhram 1 April, 2020, until further notice East Rayong 3-15 April, 2020 North Lamphun 1-30 April, 2020 Chiang Mai 10-20 April, 2020 Phitsanulok 1 April, 2020, until further notice Northeast Ubon Ratchathani 10-30 April, 2020 Surin 2-30 April, 2020 Sakon Nakhon 31 March, 2020 – 16 April, 2020 Buri Ram 2-30 April, 2020 Mukdahan 6-30 April, 2020

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/).

For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

For constant updates of Thailand’s COVID-19 control measures for travelers, please visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.





