Pattaya lockdown intensifies effort to combat spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide further updates that Chonburi has ordered a lockdown of Pattaya in its intensified effort to combat the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Effective from today, 9 April, 2020, until further notice, the order includes:

-A ban on entry and exit, except for residents of Pattaya, people who work in Pattaya, and people with necessities deemed appropriate by Pattaya City and Banglamung District.

-Strict screening of people. Any person deemed at risk will be referred to the local medical and public health officers.

-Setting up of checkpoints at points of entry and exit as deemed appropriate by Pattaya City and Banglamung District that can effectively prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.

-All residents of any nationality are required to wear a surgical mask when leaving their residence.

This followed several measures currently in place as previously reported by TAT, including:

