Thailand approves Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines for children aged 6 and over

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of Sinovac and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines in children aged 6 and older without requiring dose adjustments.







According to FDA Secretary-General Dr. PaisanDankhum, the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), which imports the Sinovac vaccine, and Biogenetech Ltd, which imports the Sinopharm vaccine, submitted documentation permitting the vaccines to be used for children aged 3 to 17. After careful consideration, the FDA committee resolved to allow the vaccines to be used for children aged 6 and over. However, the proposal to vaccinate children aged 3-5 would be postponed until both companies could provide additional information to ensure child safety.



Children older than 6 will receive the same dosage for both types of vaccine as adults aged 18 and over. Previously, Pfizer’s mRNA pediatric formulation in orange-cap vials was the only vaccine authorized by the FDA for use in children aged 5 and older.(NNT)



























