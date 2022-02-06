Thai army chief visits Cambodia to boost security ties

The Thai army chief has paid an official visit to Cambodia to bolster security cooperation and relations, with a particular focus on the development of areas along the Thai-Cambodian border.







Army Commander-in-Chief Gen Narongpan Jittkaewtae and his delegation visited the Kingdom of Cambodia on February 3 and 4 as official guests of the Cambodian army. It was the army chief’s first visit to an ASEAN nation since taking office. Gen Narongpan met Cambodian leaders and senior officials of the Cambodian military with the aim of reinforcing relations and collaboration between the militaries of both nations. Emphasis was placed on developing areas located along the Thai-Cambodian border, protecting the environment and exchanging official visits at all levels.



The Thai army chief noted that unity and collaboration among Thailand and Cambodia will better enable both countries to face emerging threats. He said the Royal Thai Army will utilize existing mechanisms to promote various collaborative efforts, especially those related to environmental conservation, the development of villages along border areas, assistance for disaster victims, and aid for those in need of medical attention along the Thai-Cambodian border.







The visit by the Thai delegation also yielded Terms of Reference (TOR) for the establishment of a working committee for inter-army collaboration between the armies of Thailand and Cambodia.(NNT)



























