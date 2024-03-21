Thailand approves new regulations on obtaining and granting commercial fishing licenses

The Cabinet has approved a draft ministerial regulation on obtaining and granting commercial fishing licenses, with commercial fishing licenses now valid for 2 years, all set to expire by the end of this month.

The Cabinet urged the Council of State to review this as a matter of urgency and to ensure it aligns with the fisheries law. Currently, unlicensed fishing vessels are unable to operate. Additionally, those with licenses face barriers due to economic conditions, labor shortages, and regulatory issues, making fishing operations unprofitable. When vessels are not being utilized they are unlikely to be maintained properly, they will eventually deteriorate, and become unsuitable to receive a permit.







The Department of Fisheries recognizes the issuance of this document as setting standards for catching, caring, processing, transporting aquatic animals, and ensuring consumer safety.

The existing Ministerial Regulation of 2019 does not match the current context of the fishing community. Thus, the National Fisheries Association of Thailand has requested to repeal, and amend the law.







The amendment allows officials to extend the payment period for fees and duties by up to 90 days. If fishing cannot be conducted in the designated area on the license, a change of the fishing area is also allowed. Changes in vessel size and fishing gear must not impact the aquatic animal population in the area as declared by the responsible official. (NNT)































