Eight factory workers in Samut Sakhon found with excessive cadmium levels

Upon inspection of factory workers at the first factory found with cadmium waste, eight people were found to have cadmium levels exceeding the standard threshold and have been sent for treatment.

Dr. Kitthi Kanpirom, the local health inspector, along with officials from relevant public health agencies, held discussions at a meeting in Samut Sakhon Hospital to establish measures and treatment guidelines for those found with cadmium contamination from the first factory discovered in Samut Sakhon province on April 4.







Initial examinations of 11 factory workers revealed cadmium presence in all 11 people, with eight exceeding the standard threshold. The remaining eight people are currently undergoing examination.

Public health authorities have prepared to conduct body examinations for residents living near the first factory. This not only serves as a health check for the residents but also aims to collect data to assess the risk for those outside the factory area who may have been exposed to cadmium.

Regarding the second factory where cadmium waste storage was discovered, the same procedures will be followed as with the first factory.







As for the overall risk assessment for the surrounding population, it was found that those affected were individuals within the factory who had direct contact with the cadmium waste. External residents are awaiting the completion of health examinations by the public health authorities before clear conclusions can be drawn.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry must devise measures to control factory operations in accordance with permissions granted. Additionally, a review of the industrial waste transportation monitoring system is required to ensure its effectiveness. If it is found insufficient, immediate improvements are necessary.







As for the total quantity of cadmium-contaminated factory waste originating from Tak province, approximately 12,000 tons were discovered.

Initially, 2,400 tons were found at the first factory in Samut Sakhon province. Subsequently, another 4,400 tons were discovered in Ban Bueng district, Chonburi province, and an additional 1,040 tons were found at the second factory in Samut Sakhon province. Currently, 8,500 tons have been accounted for, with another 5,000 tons still being searched for. (TNA)































