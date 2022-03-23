Thailand approves hazard allowance for officials facing COVID risks

The cabinet allocated 811 million baht from the government’s central fund to be the hazard allowance of officials handling COVID-19 patients. They will receive the 500-baht monthly allowance for six months.



Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said that the 811.77-million-baht budget was for the 270,590 sub-district chiefs, village heads, sub-district health officials, sub-district inspectors, assistant village heads and territorial defense volunteers who were duty-bound to cope with COVID-19 outbreaks. They will retroactively receive 500 baht a month each from last October to March.







During fiscal 2020, the Department of Provincial Administration received 677.79 million baht to pay a special allowance of 500 baht a month to sub-district and village heads and 300 baht a month to sub-district inspectors, sub-district health officials and assistant village heads while territorial defense volunteers were left out.



“This time everyone receives equally 500 baht a month for fairness for the at-risk personnel. The allowance is equal to that of village-based health volunteers,” the deputy government spokeswoman said. (TNA)

































