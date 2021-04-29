Thailand approves format of international vaccine passport

The government has announced it will adopt the international vaccine passport, a certificate of vaccination, for use with COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand as an official travel document for those already vaccinated against COVID-19 and travelling to other countries.







The Royal Gazette published a copy of the format of the vaccine passport along with an order by the Disease Control Department authorising a number of disease control officials to issue the vaccine passport.



Both the format of the vaccine passport and the order were approved by department director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong.

Only vaccinations using vaccines registered in Thailand or ones certified by the World Health Organisation will be issued with the vaccine passport, while the signature of an authorized disease control official is required to validate the passport.







The vaccination certificate is intended for an individual holder only, not for group use. Children aged under seven must have their parents’ signatures on their vaccine passports, while those who are unable to write are required to give a fingerprint on the passport instead.

The infographics show how and where you can get Thailand’s international vaccine certificate. (NNT)



























