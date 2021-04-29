Koh Larn Island joins face-mask fine campaign

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
222
Koh Larn has joined the rest of the country, making wearing a face mask mandatory.

Koh Larn has jumped on the face mask bandwagon, threatening steep fines for bare-faced beachgoers.



Unlike during the first two Covid-19 outbreaks, Koh Larn hasn’t closed down, but ferry passengers are screened for temperatures before leaving Bali Hai Pier and everyone must wear a mask on the boat.


On the island, volunteers are checking that people continue to use face masks. Both police and municipal officers have the power to fine those who don’t.

The first offense is 6,000 baht, the second offense 12,000 and 20,000 baht afterward.


Officials have put up signs on every street corner and more.



Fines are 6,000 baht for the first offense, 12,000 baht for the second offense and 20,000 baht afterward.











RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR