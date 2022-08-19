Thailand approves 90% cut on annual tax for public transport vehicles

A reduction in annual vehicle tax for taxis, motorcycle taxis and tuk-tuks has been approved by the Cabinet to assist drivers amid the current economic situation and in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Cabinet approved the 90% reduction in annual fiscal tax on these vehicles for the 2023 fiscal year. This means that taxi owners will pay 68.50 baht instead of 685 baht while tuk-tuk owners will pay 18.50 baht instead of 185 baht for the next fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023.

The premier noted that there are about 270,000 taxis, tuk-tuks and motorcycle taxis registered in Thailand. He also said the tax cut is one of the measures approved to help drivers, following a previous assistance package of 5,000 baht for every driver aged 65 and over. (NNT)





































