Thailand approves 400 billion baht emergency borrowing plan for energy transition

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Gazette has published an emergency decree authorizing the Ministry of Finance to borrow 400 billion baht to address the economic and social impacts of rising energy prices and Thailand’s transition to alternative energy systems.







The decree took effect immediately upon publication on May 9, allocating 200 billion baht for measures intended to assist the public, farmers, and business operators affected by the energy crisis. Authorities said the funding will help reduce living expenses and support business operations during periods of elevated energy costs.

Another 200 billion baht was allocated for projects related to energy efficiency, renewable and alternative energy development, greenhouse gas reduction, and lower fossil fuel use. The decree also covers support for environmentally friendly vehicles, electric charging infrastructure, carbon credit systems, and technologies intended to improve national energy efficiency.



The funding will also support skills development and innovation linked to Thailand’s future energy systems and economic restructuring. The Ministry of Finance and other state agencies assigned by the Cabinet will oversee the implementation of the programs and projects under the decree.

Full document: https://ratchakitcha.soc.go.th/documents/114519.pdf (NNT)

















































