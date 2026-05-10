Thaksin must wear EM bracelet until September 2026 during parole, Thai Justice Ministry confirms

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thaksin is scheduled to be released on parole from Klong Prem Central Prison on May 11 as one of 859 inmates approved under general parole criteria. Officials from Bangkok Probation Office 7 will install the electronic monitoring device before his release and explain all parole conditions.

Under the terms of his parole, Thaksin must report to Bangkok Probation Office 1 within three days of release and is expected to continue monthly check-ins until his sentence officially ends on September 9, 2026. He is also prohibited from leaving the province without permission and cannot travel abroad while still legally classified as a prisoner on parole.







Authorities said the EM bracelet may only be temporarily removed for medical treatment, such as MRI scans, with certified medical approval. Permanent removal would require severe health complications and approval from the same justice subcommittee.

Thaksin is expected to complete prison release formalities from 7 a.m. on May 11 before leaving the prison around 7:45 a.m., where family members, supporters, and media are expected to gather in large numbers. (TNA)

















































