Thai government moves to stabilize durian and mangosteen prices ahead of harvest surge

CHANTHABURI, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has visited Chanthaburi province to discuss plans to stabilize mangosteen and durian prices ahead of a major increase in fruit supply expected later this month.

The meeting, held on May 9, included provincial officials, lawmakers, exporters, business groups, cooperatives, and local farmers. Authorities said this year’s durian market is under pressure from higher production volumes, rising transport costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East, and hot weather that has produced more small-sized fruit.







According to Suphajee, the government has accelerated overseas marketing campaigns, domestic consumption programs, and export coordination with border checkpoints in Laos, Vietnam, and China ahead of the harvest season. Authorities are also promoting digital sales channels, including live commerce and influencer marketing, to help absorb excess supply.

Large volumes of mangosteen are expected to enter the market between May 21 and June 10, prompting authorities to prepare additional trading yards, expand exports, and distribute produce through the “Thais Help Thais” program. The Ministry of Commerce is also coordinating with state agencies, retailers, Thailand Post, and private-sector partners to increase domestic fruit distribution.

Officials also discussed plans for a fruit processing and quality development center in Chanthaburi to help manage excess produce during peak harvest periods. (NNT)

















































