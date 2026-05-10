Thailand launches national mangrove seminar focused on Blue Carbon and climate goals

CHANTHABURI, Thailand – Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin has presided over the launch of the 16th National Mangrove Seminar 2026 in Chanthaburi province, where officials and environmental groups discussed mangrove conservation and the role of “Blue Carbon” in Thailand’s climate policies.







The seminar, organized by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, is being held from May 10 to May 12 in observance of National Mangrove Day. Participants included Chanthaburi Governor Monsit Paisarntanawat, Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Director-General Dr. Pinsak Suraswadi, academics, conservation networks, private-sector representatives, and community groups involved in coastal resource management.



During the event, authorities participated in planting more than 10 mangrove species and releasing more than 9,999 aquatic animals at the King Rama IX International Mangrove Botanical Garden. Officials also visited exhibitions on mangrove research, conservation projects, and community products from Chanthaburi province, as well as academic forums on climate change and coastal management.

Suchart said mangrove forests play an important role in absorbing greenhouse gases through the “Blue Carbon” concept and remain part of Thailand’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. (NNT)

















































