Thailand announces tourism marketing plan for 2023

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the marketing plan for 2023 that will continue the revitalization and transformation of Thai tourism initiated this year.

Recently, TAT hosted its annual TAT Action Plan for 2023 conference to discuss post-covid tourism strategies.







During the conference, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that the agency has already outlined a marketing strategy for the upcoming year that adheres to the TAT’s Corporate Plan 2023-2027 to strengthen the TAT’s position as the strategic leader in driving Thailand toward experience-based and sustainable tourism.





The TAT will continue to utilize “Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters” as its international communication strategy. Under the ’From A to Z: Amazing Thailand Has It All’ slogan, Thailand will continue to be marketed as a world-class destination with something for everyone. This will be displayed alongside the kingdom’s 5F and 4M soft-power foundations.

According to the TAT Governor, TAT and airlines will form additional collaborative partnerships to promote international tourism. By promoting Thailand as a year-round destination, emphasis will also be placed on increasing domestic tourists’ travel frequency.

The TAT marketing plan is consistent with the Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economy Model, which conforms to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. Additionally, the agency will utilize the Thailand Tourism Virtual Mart at https://virtualmart.tourismthailand.org as the primary online B2B platform for Thai tourism businesses and international tourism operators. (NNT)

































