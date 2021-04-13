Thailand announces temporary closure of Royal Palaces from April 13 until further notice

The latest update from the Bureau of the Royal Household regarding the temporary closure of royal palaces and various locations from 13 April, 2021, until further notice are as follows:







Ayutthaya

Arts of the Kingdom Museum

Bang Pa-In Palace

Bangkok

Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha

Sala Chalermkrung Royal Theatre

Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles

Chiang Mai

Bhubing Palace

Phetchaburi

Chang Hua Man Royal Project



According to the Bureau of the Royal Household, the temporary closure will be until the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic is resolved.

