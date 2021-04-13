Thailand announces temporary closure of Royal Palaces from April 13 until further notice

The latest update from the Bureau of the Royal Household regarding the temporary closure of royal palaces and various locations from 13 April, 2021, until further notice are as follows:
Ayutthaya
Arts of the Kingdom Museum
Bang Pa-In Palace
Bangkok
Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha
Sala Chalermkrung Royal Theatre
Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles
Chiang Mai
Bhubing Palace
Phetchaburi
Chang Hua Man Royal Project
According to the Bureau of the Royal Household, the temporary closure will be until the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic is resolved.
