Thailand and Vietnam exchange crime prevention and suppression information

Thailand’s police force has sent a delegation to Vietnam to discuss both nations’ cooperation in the prevention and suppression of transnational crime. The two sides exchanged relevant information that is expected to help improve work efficiency.

Royal Thai Police Assistant Commissioner, Pol. Lt. Gen. Prachaub Wongsuk, has met Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung, and the chief of Vietnam’s Department of International Cooperation, in Hanoi. The visit was for an exchange of information on transnational criminal suppression and illegal entry of persons. The Thai and Vietnamese parties also discussed other types of crime. It was the second such exchange on this theme.







Both parties also presented important work results such as those stemming from Thai-Vietnamese cooperation in preventing and suppressing human trafficking, and cooperation in preventing and suppressing illegal entry into Thailand and Vietnam.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Prachuab said transnational crime has evolved to become more complex and is considered an emerging threat that affects all nations’ security, economy, and society. He said it is highly necessary for security agencies in this region to boost cooperation in preventing and suppressing transnational crime so that nations in the region and their peoples are kept safe. (NNT)















