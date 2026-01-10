Thailand and United States reaffirm economic partnership, advance talks on trade and emerging industries

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas held discussions with Michael G. DeSombre, United States Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and Sean O’Neill, the United States Ambassador to Thailand, at the Ministry of Finance on January 9, 2026.







Both sides reaffirmed the strong relationship between Thailand and the United States and discussed economic cooperation, investment, and high-potential emerging industries, especially those critical to global supply chains.

The discussions noted progress in technical negotiations on reciprocal tariffs. Both parties agreed to further cooperation across key sectors, including energy, semiconductors, advanced technology, and education, to strengthen economic resilience and ensure long-term mutual benefits for both countries. (NNT)



































