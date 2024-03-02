Thailand and the United Arab Emirates strengthen economic relations during MC13 in Abu Dhabi

On 1 March 2024, H.E. Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, joined the bilateral meeting between H.E. Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, and H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference 13 (MC13) in Abu Dhabi. Both sides discussed ways to strengthen the economic relations between Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, especially in the areas of trade and investment.







During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of the United Arab Emirates as Thailand’s biggest trading partner in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Middle East and North Africa, and ranked 6th among Thailand’s global trade partner. Thailand and the United Arab Emirates have many potential areas for further cooperation such as trade, energy security, techonology, science, and healthcare, for the mutual benefits of both countries. (MFA)











































