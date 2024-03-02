PM visits highest leader of Islamic affairs in Thailand

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin made a significant visit to Chularatchamontri Arun Boonchom on March 1 in Nong Chok District, Bangkok, to discuss the Thai government’s strategies for enhancing the Muslim community’s living conditions.

The meeting, following Arun’s recent royal appointment as the 19th Chularatchamontri, the highest leader of Islamic affairs in Thailand, highlights a crucial step to strengthen the relationship between the government and the Islamic leadership and improve the quality of life for Muslims across the nation.







During the visit, Srettha spoke about the untapped potential of Thailand’s southern provinces, reflecting on his recent tour with Cabinet members and media personnel. He detailed the government’s plans to boost local tourism, culture, and economy through various initiatives. Among these plans are the improvements and expansions of border checkpoints to facilitate smoother access for tourists and streamline the transportation of goods across borders, intending to spur economic growth in these strategically important regions.







The Prime Minister also touched on the recent security enhancements in the southern border provinces, acknowledging a marked decrease in unrest and commending the effectiveness of the security forces in maintaining peace in the area. He noted that such improvements have been vital in creating a safer environment for the residents and contributing to the overall stability of the region. (NNT)





























