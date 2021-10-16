Thailand and Malaysia to launch Andaman Sea Langkawi-Lipe islands travel bubble

Authorities in Thailand and Malaysia are working on a plan to open a maritime travel bubble between Langkawi and Lipe islands in the Andaman Sea. There will not be quarantine requirements for ferry passengers traveling between the two places.







During his visit to the southern region, Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has expressed confidence that Thailand’s southern provinces bordering Malaysia will be able to accept international tourists from December.



The reopening of southern border provinces is scheduled for the second phase of Thailand’s country reopening plan, with certain tourism areas to reopen as soon as 1 November.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is now working with the Malaysian State of Kedah to consider opening a travel bubble between Langkawi Island in Malaysia, and Koh Lipe in Thailand.







The two Andaman Sea islands are normally connected with a cross-border ferry service. Under the proposed travel bubble arrangement, travelers between these islands would no longer need to serve quarantine if they meet certain criteria, such as passing COVID-19 tests before departure and after arrival, having received a vaccine, and consenting to online tracking. (NNT)



























