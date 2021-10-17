Thailand launches channels to obtain vaccination passport

Dr. Kittipong Sanchatviroon, Director of Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) revealed on October 16th, that people who are looking to travel abroad after country reopening can obtain vaccination passport at any of the 100 venues designated by the Department of Disease Control.







Some of these venues are in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, namely the Institute for Urban Disease Prevention and Control, Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, and the Division of General Communicable Diseases of the Department of Disease Control in Nonthaburi Province.

Outside of these two cities, people can obtain a vaccine passport at 92 other locations such as Disease Control and Prevention Offices in Chiang Mai, Sara Buri, Chonburi, Khon Kaen, and Songkhla, just to name some.

In addition, authorized venues may be extended to government hospitals affiliated with public universities, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Thai Red Cross Society and the Royal Thai Police.

Due to the lengthy process, Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute is making preparations to switch to an online system, including making appointments and submitting proof of vaccination, all to be done through the “Mor Prom” application, which is available from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (starting Monday, October 18).





The documents required for requesting a certificate of immunization against COVID are as follows:

Passport 2. National ID card 3. certificate of vaccination.

In addition, in Bangkok and its vicinity, vaccine passports can be requested at 4 departments under the Department of Disease Control:

Bamrasnaradura Institute Nonthaburi Province – call 0 2590 3422, 0 2590 3427 and 0 2590 3430 (on working days 8.30-16.00) Urban Disease Prevention and Control Institute (OCC), Bangkok – call 0 2521 1668 International Communicable Diseases Control Checkpoint Suvarnabhumi Airport Samut Prakan Province – email [email protected] General Communicable Disease Division, Building 5, Floor 6, Department of Disease Control, Nonthaburi Province – call 0 2590 3232, 0 2590 3234 to 35 or email [email protected]

For more information, please contact the Department of Disease Control hotline at 1422. (NNT)





























