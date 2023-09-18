Thailand and Laos hold talks on sharing Chinese tourists and route connectivity

Thailand and Laos have initiated discussions aimed at enhancing tourism collaboration, as they explore measures to attract more visitors to the region.

In a meeting held in Loei, Thailand, officials from both countries convened to discuss tourism route connectivity and expediting the construction of a second Thai-Lao friendship bridge in Pak Chom district.







During the 20th Thai-Lao border security meeting, various topics were addressed, including tourism promotion, cultural exchanges and economic, social and security cooperation.

As part of these efforts, Thailand recently approved a free-visa policy for Chinese tourists, prompting Laos to consider the development of its Muen border town in Vientiane to cater to the growing influx of Chinese visitors traveling to Thailand, with the possibility of extending their journeys into Laos.







The proximity of Muen town to Pak Chom district in Laos positions it as a potential gateway for linking popular attractions in both Loei and Vientiane. Plans are in motion to upgrade Laos’ temporary checkpoint to a permanent one, allowing for smoother border crossings and improved accessibility.

Loei also has ambitious plans to construct a second Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Pak Chom district. This infrastructure project is expected to have far-reaching benefits, including boosting tourism, trade, investment and logistical efficiency. The first Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Loei already connects Tha Li district in Loei to Kenethao City in Laos. (NNT)





















