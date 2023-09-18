Chulalongkorn and experts partner to improve care for stroke patients

The Chulalongkorn Stroke Center of Excellence, in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn Hospital and the Thai Red Cross Society, has organized an event titled “Global Collaboration to Improve Stroke Care in Thailand and Beyond.”

The initiative aims to advance knowledge and treatment for stroke patients, a pressing health issue worldwide. According to the Assoc Prof Dr Chanchai Sittipunt, Director of Chulalongkorn Hospital, only 5% of the global population has access to effective stroke treatment, highlighting the urgency of developing tailored treatment plans.







The collaborative effort will focus on studying the Clinical Registry, encompassing patient demographics, clinical characteristics and treatment outcomes. This research is expected to offer valuable insights into the safety and efficacy of treatments for stroke patients, and serve as a foundation for developing treatment guidelines.







Plans are also in place to compare the gathered data with other clinical registries worldwide, aiming to enhance global knowledge sharing. Findings from the study will be disseminated broadly through print media, international conferences, and scientific forums to contribute to improved stroke care on a global scale. (NNT)













