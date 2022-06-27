Thailand and Kosovo to promote economic, tourism and cultural relations and cooperation

At the Ivory Room, Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House, H.E. Mrs. Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, President of the Republic of Kosovo, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of her visit to Thailand to attend the 2022 Global Summit of Women. Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister welcomed the President of Kosovo to Thailand, and commended her for the active role in promoting women issues at the international stage. He also congratulated the developing relations between Thailand and Kosovo throughout the past 9 years. This visit to Thailand of the Kosovo President is historic, and would definitely increase cooperation dynamism between the two countries. The Prime Minister also congratulated official opening of the Embassy of Republic of Kosovo in Thailand today, which is the first in ASEAN, and affirmed Thailand’s readiness to support Kosovo embassy and advance relations and cooperation with the country.





The President of Kosovo expressed pleasure to have visited Thailand and met with the Prime Minister. She thanked the Thai Government for the good friendship. On occasion of the 10th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023, she hopes to see the tangible increase of close cooperation, especially trade and investment cooperation, tourism, and people to people relations. She also hopes to welcome the Prime Minister to Kosovo in the future.





Both parties also discussed cooperation in the fields of mutual interest:

The Prime Minister affirmed Thailand’s readiness to promote economic cooperation with Kosovo. As world’s leading food producer and exporter, Thailand and Kosovo may increase cooperation in Halal products. In her visit this time, the President of Kosovo would meet with the Thai private sector to explore investment cooperation. The Prime Minister expressed full support on an establishment of Thailand-Kosovo Chamber of Commerce should the private sector of the two countries mutually agree.

The two leaders also came to terms on promoting tourism and cultural exchange. The president of Kosovo believes that the Embassy of Republic of Kosovo to Thailand would play an important role in this endeavor. The Prime Minister endorsed negotiation for a cultural agreement and the action plan on management of historical attractions and natural tourism, and promotion of tourism sites of the two countries to their people.









With regard to the development cooperation, the Prime Minister emphasized Thailand’s priority on sustainable national development, and that the country would be pleased to promote cooperation with Kosovo in the fields of its expertise, i.e., food security, ecotourism, sustainable agriculture, and personnel development under Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Annual International Training Courses (AITC). Kosovo President expressed appreciation and interest to forge cooperation with Thailand on human resource development, sustainable tourism, and education.







The President also expressed interest to finalize the agreement with Thailand on investment promotion and protection, Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation, and an MOU on Establishment of Political Dialogue Mechanism, on which the Prime Minister will assign concerned agencies to take into consideration and proceed. (PRD)

































