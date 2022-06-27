Filipina transgender crowned ‘Miss International Queen 2022’ in Pattaya

Filipina Fuschia Anne Ravena was crowned Miss International Queen 2022 on Saturday (25 June) at a contest in Thailand billed as the world’s largest and most popular transgender pageant.

The 27-year-old business owner beat 22 other contestants for the crown, with the second and third place going to contestants from Colombia and France, respectively.







Ravena, who wore a glittery-silver evening gown, said her first message to everyone is to “spread love and peace and unity”.

Alisa Phanthusak, the CEO of Miss Tiffany Show, the organizer, said the pageant, which was halted for almost two years because of the pandemic, resumed in the Thai seaside town of Pattaya during Pride Month to also celebrate gender equality.





The contest, which brings together transgender people from around the world, was launched over a decade ago to help transgender women feel more accepted by society.

Thailand has one of Asia’s most open and visible lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) communities, adding to its image of tolerance and attraction as a liberal holiday destination for foreign tourists. (NNT)

















































