No monkeypox cases confirmed in Thailand – Dr. Opas, DDC

Health agencies have been instructed to intensify preparations to safeguard against monkeypox, even as authorities assure that lab results continue to rule out any monkeypox cases in the kingdom. The public is also urged to continue observing health precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha recently commented on the discovery of a monkeypox case in Singapore, reiterating that Thai health authorities have been screening travelers from risk countries. The Ministry of Public Health has also been tasked with preparing laboratories and equipment to accommodate any situations that may arise. The premier is meanwhile urging the public not to panic and to continue observing disease control measures.





Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said health officials are to intensively monitor for monkeypox cases. Screening measures are now implemented at international airports, hospitals and specialty clinics. No monkeypox cases have so far been confirmed in Thailand.



The DDC chief said 10 suspected patients had been reported by communicable disease control stations and hospitals. Lab results confirmed that six of the patients, who reportedly shared boxing gym equipment, came down with herpes and not monkeypox. The other four patients had skin infections unrelated to monkeypox.

Dr Opas noted that monkeypox is more difficult to contract than COVID-19, as transmission occurs through close contact with an infected person who is displaying symptoms. (NNT)

































