Thailand and Hong Kong discuss investment and tourism

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has met with The Honorable John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, to discuss investment and tourism between the two sides.

Both leaders were pleased to meet again following their bilateral discussion during the Prime Minister’s visit to Hong Kong in October 2023.







Thailand and Hong Kong have close economic cooperation, with increasing trade value between them. They discussed ways to further enhance trade and investment. Hong Kong praised the Thai Prime Minister for his investment-friendly vision, while the Prime Minister commended Hong Kong’s robust infrastructure, which attracts investment and facilitates conferences.

In terms of tourism, both sides agreed to exchange tourists. Thailand expressed gratitude to Hong Kong for hosting Songkran celebrations, which increased travel between the two regions. Both parties are committed to working together to further promote close trade and investment cooperation. (NNT)















































