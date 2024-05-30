Seminar on boundary practice and border management in Golok river area, in Narathiwat

Mr. Nathapol Khantahiran, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs presided over the opening of the seminar on boundary practice and border management in the Golok river area which took place at Su-ngai kolok district in Narathiwat Province on 29 May 2024. The seminar is organised by the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, to enhance understanding on boundary practice and border management in the Golok river area to local officers and the community. The panelists consisted of representatives from the Boundary Division of the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, the Office of the National Security Council, Ministry of Interior, Royal Thai Survey and the Hydrographic Department.







Representatives from the Boundary division, Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs also took part in the community engagement activities with the local community at a school in Su-ngai kolok district. The activities include an information sharing session and exhibition on boundary between Thailand and Malaysia, as well as an exercise on boundary pillars maintenance. (MFA)

























































