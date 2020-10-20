Thailand among the first nations to launch COVID-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that the procurement and development of COVID-19 vaccines are on track, with a goal to make an effective vaccine available in Thailand to be among the first in the world.







The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul explained Thailand’s three methods of procuring or producing COVID-19 vaccine are all on track, reassuring the general public that Thailand will be among the first countries to have an effective vaccine available.

Thailand has reserved doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility, held bilateral negotiations with vaccine developers conducting Phase 3 clinical trials in Asia and Europe, while supporting domestic development of COVID-19 vaccine candidates by providing financial support to developers through the National Vaccine Institute (NVI).









The NVI Director Dr. Nakorn Premsri said vaccine candidates which pass Phases 1 and 2 of clinical trials will be compared with other trials conducted abroad, which will be the ones showing effective immunization. The types of antibodies triggered by the vaccine prototypes will be analyzed, to compare the effectiveness.

He said that Phase 3 clinical trials in Thailand may be skipped entirely, should good results be reported from Phases 1 and 2, as this phase requires a large number of volunteers, which is no longer practical as there is no widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

7 different technologies are being used to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand, with the most advanced being the mRNA, DNA, and protein subunit. Vaccine prototypes developed from these three technologies are being prepared for Phase 1 clinical trials.

Clinical trials will be monitored by the Department of Disease Control’s Bureau Of Epidemiology and the Food and Drugs Administration. Health officials have prepared treatment plans for volunteers experiencing allergic reactions or side effects after receiving an experimental vaccine. (NNT)











