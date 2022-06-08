Thailand aims to increase number of aerospace engineers through private funding

The chairman of a space affairs committee has asked the private sector to help subsidize research funds in order to increase the number of aerospace engineers in Thailand.

During a recent meeting, Bhumjaithai Party MP Settapong Malisuwan said Thailand’s aerospace development now requires support from state agencies in sharing information with the public and making space technology more accessible to students in the kingdom.







Settapong cited programs by organizations such as NASA or ESA that created platforms where students can easily access open data.

He also urged the private sector to invest more in Thailand’s space industry and provide research funds to students and academics in the fields of physics, telecommunications, energy and material science, arguing that a small amount of money spent to support these individuals will yield large returns.





According to Settapong, Thai students are now capable of creating their own high-tech devices using simple materials and free online resources. He added that if the government provides support, Thailand’s space industry will undoubtedly advance and benefit the nation as a whole. (NNT)

































