Thailand aims to increase domestic tourism revenues by 20% to 1.2 trillion baht this year

The Cabinet has approved a 433 million baht budget for the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to enhance tourism during the slower months through digital campaigns and events. Led by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the initiative is expected to increase domestic tourism revenues by 20% to 1.2 trillion baht this year, reducing Thailand’s dependency on international tourists.







Tourism Minister Sermsak Pongpanit outlined two primary schemes under the “The Charm of Thai” campaign to stimulate travel across the nation’s five regions, encouraging both domestic and international tourists to consider longer stays.

The first effort, a 280 million baht project, involves collaboration with online travel agents like Agoda and TripAdvisor to offer travel packages in August and September. It is hoped to generate 2.8 billion baht in transactions and attract 185,000 visitors.







The second scheme will focus on local festivals and events in September, promoting spending in major and emerging cities. Events such as the Chiang Mai Art and Music Festival and the Chon Buri International Music Festival are expected to generate around 750 million baht.

For 2025, TAT aims for a 7.5% revenue growth focusing on domestic tourism to mitigate risks from global uncertainties. Despite a conservative target of 205 million domestic trips, down from 220 million, TAT remains optimistic about achieving higher figures and revenue through strategic promotions and partnerships. (NNT)





































