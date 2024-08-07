Olympic silver medalist receives first prize of 7.2 million baht

Kunlavut”View”Vitidsarn the silver medalist in badminton at the 2024 Olympic Games, has received his first prize money of 7.2 million baht upon his return to Thailand.

Expressing his joy, he mentioned his craving for a shabu-shabu buffet to recharge.

Kunlavut, a member of the Thai national badminton team, made history by becoming the first Thai badminton player to win an Olympic medal, clinching a silver in the men’s singles category. This marked Thailand’s first medal at the Paris 2024 Games.







He was accompanied by fellow athletes Ratchanok Intanon, Supanida Katethong, and coach “Pae” Pataphon Ngernsrisuk, among others.

The group arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on flight TG931 early this morning after competing in the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, France. They were welcomed by Sermsak Pongpanich, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, and officials from the Sports Authority of Thailand.







The welcoming ceremony was vibrant, attended not only by sports officials and Thai sports fans but also by “Mae Pook” Kamala Thongkorn, the founder of Ban Thongyod Badminton School, where Kunlavut trained, along with his family.

Representatives from sponsoring companies also joined the lively reception, which featured a drum parade and various activities.

Amidst a large media presence, Sermsak presented him with his first prize of 7.2 million baht, and additional rewards from both public and private sponsors are expected. Athletes who did not win medals will receive consolation prizes of 100,000 baht each.









Kunlavut expressed his intent to dedicate his Olympic medal to His Majesty the King on the occasion of his 72nd birthday. He initially aimed to gain experience but was delighted to win a medal, considering it a valuable life achievement. Looking ahead, he is determined to win a gold medal in the next four years and dreams of triumphing at the All England Open Badminton Championships. For now, he plans to rest and enjoy a shabu-shabu or BBQ buffet before preparing for the Japan Open at the end of the month.

Later, at noon, Kunlavut and Thailand badminton team met with the Prime Minister at Government House. The Prime Minister congratulated him on making history for the country and hinted that after graduating with a bachelor’s degree early next year, Kunlavut will be appointed as a commissioned police officer. (TNA)











































