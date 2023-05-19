Thailand aims to become ASEAN’s future energy and mobility hub

Thailand is now positioning itself as ASEAN’s future energy and mobility hub, aiming to contribute to global sustainability efforts through collaboration with countries worldwide.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Energy Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo unveiled this ambitious objective during his speech at the opening ceremony of the "Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia Exhibition and Summit 2023" on May 17.







Emphasizing the importance of green and clean energy with minimal environmental impact, Veerapat highlighted that numerous countries, including Thailand, have committed to achieving carbon neutrality and net zero emissions by 2050. He stressed that sustainability requires concerted efforts and expressed Thailand’s aspiration to serve as the Southeast Asia region’s center, facilitating the exchange of green innovation technology and energy solutions with the rest of the world.

Echoing Veerapat's sentiment, Pisut Painmanakul, secretary to Thailand's Minister of Energy, said Thailand already possesses several advantages that position it as a regional hub for clean energy and mobility.







Both Veerapat and Pisut noted, however, that Thailand cannot achieve sustainability alone and stressed the importance of close collaboration with international partners. The pair viewed the “Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia Exhibition and Summit” as a platform to foster such collaboration.

The “Future Energy Asia” segment of the event addresses topics spanning the integrated energy value chain, including alternative fuels like renewables, hydrogen, and LNG. Discussions also focus on balancing energy security with net-zero goals and modernizing transmission and distribution grids.

The "Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia Exhibition and Summit 2023," held from May 17 to 19, has attracted over 18,000 visitors from more than 70 countries. The event serves as a platform for crucial discussions surrounding Asia's contribution to the global energy transition and emphasizes the region's efforts toward decarbonization. (NNT)
















