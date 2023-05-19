Thai Justice Ministry opens human rights institute

The Ministry of Justice has opened an institute on the development of human rights, in an attempt to promote respect for human rights at all levels of society.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam presided over the opening of the Human Rights Development Institute, operating under the Ministry of Justice as a key player in the promotion of human rights principles in Thailand.







One of the institute’s missions is to create a culture where human rights are respected at all levels of society, as well as to raise public awareness of their rights, freedom, and duties.

Mr. Wissanu said on this occasion that rights and freedom always come with responsibilities. He elaborated that human rights are tied to humanity, and that people should be aware of their rights. Mr. Wissanu said if people are aware of their rights to clean air, then they would become more active in the efforts to mitigate air pollution.







The DPM said the Human Rights Development Institute will play a crucial role in promoting knowledge on human rights in the government sector, the civil sector, and the general public.

The Rights and Liberties Protection Department Director General Ruangsak Suwaree said he hopes the Human Rights Development Institute will serve as the government’s mechanism that helps drive forward the country’s works on human rights. (NNT)















