Thailand agricultural sector contracts 5.1 % in first half of 2020

Thailand’s agricultural sector contracted by 5.1 percent in the first half of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







The Office of Agricultural Economics reported on Tuesday that drought, warmer weather and lower water resources had also affected the country’s agricultural outputs.

Only livestock and timber sections recorded growth in the first half of this year, expanding 5.5 percent and 1.0 percent respectively.

In the latter half of 2020, the Office expected the agricultural sector to decrease 1.3-2.3 percent compared to last year’s.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand reported that business sentiment in July rose for three consecutive months to 42.9.

Machinery and parts and automotive industries had shown positive signs following the latest edition of Motor Show in the country.

Other sections of business operations are expected to revive in the second half of 2020 due to the government’s economic stimulus measures, according to the central bank. (TNA)











