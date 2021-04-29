Thailand affirms all people regardless of nationalities eligible to receive vaccine

- The Thai government has advised companies to implement ‘Work from Home’ policy for their staff to encourage “social distancing” to curb spreading of coronavirus infections
- 12 provinces have announced the request for public cooperation not to leave their homes at night time
- 73 provinces have imposed compulsory face mask wearing rule in all public places. Violator may be subject to a fine of up to 20,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Act
- As of today (April 29, 2021), 1,059,721 persons already received their first dose, while 284,925 persons are fully vaccinated
- AstraZeneca’s plan to produce its COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand has made significant progress and the first batch of vaccines will be ready for delivery to the government by June
- The Public Health Ministry has been negotiating with representatives of companies including Pfizer in Thailand to procure more vaccines to reach the target of 100 million doses by the end of this year. Pfizer vaccine has passed the study and confirmed that it is safe to be used among adolescents aged between 12-18. The government aims to inoculate young people at this age group to prevent infections in schools and academic institutions
- Public Health Ministry affirms that all people who resided in Thailand regardless of nationalities are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. The ministry will inform the vaccination plan for foreign nationals as soon as it’s available.
- Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has promised to closely collaborate with the private sector to speed up the vaccine rollout and achieve the target of inoculating 50 million people by year’s end
Broadcast from Government House of Thailand
Facebook: NNT- National News Bureau of Thailand